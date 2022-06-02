Cottage Hill Resident Accused Of Threatening Man With A Machine

A Cottage Hill man was charged after allegedly threatening a man with a machete.

William Ladon Stacey, age 61 of Williams Ditch Road, was charged with third degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500.

Stacey allegedly pulled up in front of a residence and began walking toward a man that was outside “in an aggressive manner while holding a machete in his hand and yelling/cursing at (the victim),” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. He got back in his vehicle, turned around a few houses down, pulled back up and again exited his pickup with a machete in his hand, the report continues. Stacey left after a female came out of the residence and told him to leave.

The victim told deputies that he was not sure what Stacey was upset about, but Stacey “may wrongly believe that (the victim) owes him money or it could be over some female”, according to the ECSO report.

The victim was never struck with the machete, the Sheriff’s Office said.