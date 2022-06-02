Cottage Hill Resident Accused Of Threatening Man With A Machine

June 27, 2022

A Cottage Hill man was charged after allegedly threatening a man with a machete.

William Ladon Stacey, age 61 of Williams Ditch Road, was charged with third degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500.

Stacey allegedly pulled up in front of a residence and began walking toward a man that was outside “in an aggressive manner while holding a machete in his hand and yelling/cursing at (the victim),” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. He got back in his vehicle, turned around a few houses down, pulled back up and again exited his pickup with a machete in his hand, the report continues. Stacey left after a female came out of the residence and told him to leave.

The victim told deputies that he was not sure what Stacey was upset about, but Stacey “may wrongly believe that (the victim) owes him money or it could be over some female”, according to the ECSO report.

The victim was never struck with the machete, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 