Update: Escaped Fountain Prison Inmate Recaptured In Atmore

June 20, 2022

UPDATE: Escaped Fountain Correctional Facility inmate Bobby W. White was recaptured by a K-9 team Monday evening in the Atmore area, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Previous story:

An inmate escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said 59-year old Bobby W. White escaped from Fountain about 11:40 a.m. He was described as a white male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, 196 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan prison uniform.

White was serving an 80 year sentence out of Talladega County for first degree theft of property.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call ADOC at (800) 831-8825 or their local law enforcement agency at 911.

6 Responses to “Update: Escaped Fountain Prison Inmate Recaptured In Atmore”

  1. Carl on June 20th, 2022 8:23 pm

    80 years sentence, has nothing to lose.

  2. Bob on June 20th, 2022 7:59 pm

    80 years for theft? What did he steal? A cop car?

  3. Bill T on June 20th, 2022 7:35 pm

    Swinging door at that place !!! If you don’t like it leave is their policy it seems like !!!!! Who is running this place !! It seems like the inmates are !!! This is ridiculous and something needs to be done now to keep this from happening anymore !!!!!!

  4. db on June 20th, 2022 6:56 pm

    Serving 80 years for first degree theft of property WOW. People kill others and do not get that much time. What in the world theft did he do. Or who’s property was it.

  5. susie q on June 20th, 2022 6:30 pm

    80 years for stealing something??? And drug dealers walk out with slap on the wrist…

  6. Susie on June 20th, 2022 6:24 pm

    What, is Fountain CI having an Open House? These inmates are walking out about once a week. Doesn’t anyone work there anymore? If they do, they darn sure aren’t doing their job. This dude looks like Walking Dead. Yikes.





