Update: Escaped Fountain Prison Inmate Recaptured In Atmore

UPDATE: Escaped Fountain Correctional Facility inmate Bobby W. White was recaptured by a K-9 team Monday evening in the Atmore area, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Previous story:

An inmate escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said 59-year old Bobby W. White escaped from Fountain about 11:40 a.m. He was described as a white male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, 196 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan prison uniform.

White was serving an 80 year sentence out of Talladega County for first degree theft of property.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call ADOC at (800) 831-8825 or their local law enforcement agency at 911.