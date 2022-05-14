Wahoos Win Fourth Straight, Move Into First Place

Eury Pérez struck out nine more batters over 5.1 brilliant innings, Thomas Jones hit a late go-ahead home run, and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos took sole possession of first place on Friday night with a 4-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The Blue Wahoos are 16-15, above the .500 mark for the first time this season, and have earned their first series victory with their longest winning streak of the year.

Pérez and Rocket City starter Sam Bachman locked horns, with both top pitching prospects showing off their dominant stuff. Bachman allowed only a walk over 4.0 hitless innings, and Rocket City managed only a fourth-inning single through the first five frames against Pérez.

In the top of the sixth, a leadoff walk from Bryce Teodosio was followed by a one-out RBI double from Jose Gomez to give Rocket City the game’s first run. Pérez departed, and Orlando Martinez laced an RBI single against Andrew Nardi (W, 2-2) to put the Trash Pandas ahead 2-0.

The Blue Wahoos answered back in the bottom of the sixth, as Jones was hit by a pitch and Victor Victor Mesa beat out an infield single for Pensacola’s first hit of the night. Troy Johnston and Jerar Encarnacion then hit back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game 2-2.

In the seventh, Bubba Hollins found his way aboard before a two-out, two-run homer from Jones against Eric Torres (L, 0-1) gave the Blue Wahoos a 4-2 lead. Josh Simpson and Eli Villalobos (S, 3) pitched the final two innings to seal Pensacola’s fourth win in a row.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos