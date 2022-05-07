Two Missing After Fishing Trip From Becks Lake Road

May 7, 2022

Two people are missing after a Becks Lake Road fishing trip Friday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Jack Mikuta, 19, and Carter Hallin, 22, were last seen on about 4 p.m. Friday when they were going fishing on the Escambia River from the 2000 block of Becks Lake Road.

Mikuta was last reached on his phone around 8:30 p.m. Multiple calls were made afterwards with no answer.
Their truck and boat trailer were found at the fishing camp, but the boat is missing.
Mikuta was last see wearing jeans, cowboy boots and white/orange polo shirt; Hallin last seen wearing tan pants and gray polo.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 