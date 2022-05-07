Two Missing After Fishing Trip From Becks Lake Road

Two people are missing after a Becks Lake Road fishing trip Friday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Jack Mikuta, 19, and Carter Hallin, 22, were last seen on about 4 p.m. Friday when they were going fishing on the Escambia River from the 2000 block of Becks Lake Road.

Mikuta was last reached on his phone around 8:30 p.m. Multiple calls were made afterwards with no answer.

Their truck and boat trailer were found at the fishing camp, but the boat is missing.