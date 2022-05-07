Two Missing After Fishing Trip From Becks Lake Road
May 7, 2022
Two people are missing after a Becks Lake Road fishing trip Friday.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Jack Mikuta, 19, and Carter Hallin, 22, were last seen on about 4 p.m. Friday when they were going fishing on the Escambia River from the 2000 block of Becks Lake Road.
Mikuta was last reached on his phone around 8:30 p.m. Multiple calls were made afterwards with no answer.
Their truck and boat trailer were found at the fishing camp, but the boat is missing.
Mikuta was last see wearing jeans, cowboy boots and white/orange polo shirt; Hallin last seen wearing tan pants and gray polo.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.
