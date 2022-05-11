Two Kids, Adult Driver Seriously Injured In Beulah Crash

May 11, 2022

There were multiple injuries in a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Beulah.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on Mobile Highway near Jamesville Road, about a half mile east of Beulah Elementary School.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 39-year old female driver from Pensacola was traveling east on Mobile Highway when she swerved left into oncoming traffic to avoid a stopped vehicle. She hit an oncoming pickup truck driven by a 24-year old man from Lillian, Alabama. The pickup truck and a trailer it was towing overturned into a ditch.

The SUV driver and a 14-year old female passenger were seriously injured. Another passenger in the SUV, a seven year old boy, was critically injured.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries. His passenger, a 24-year old male from Cantonment, was not injured.

Troopers said everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Photos by WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 