Two Kids, Adult Driver Seriously Injured In Beulah Crash

There were multiple injuries in a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Beulah.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on Mobile Highway near Jamesville Road, about a half mile east of Beulah Elementary School.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 39-year old female driver from Pensacola was traveling east on Mobile Highway when she swerved left into oncoming traffic to avoid a stopped vehicle. She hit an oncoming pickup truck driven by a 24-year old man from Lillian, Alabama. The pickup truck and a trailer it was towing overturned into a ditch.

The SUV driver and a 14-year old female passenger were seriously injured. Another passenger in the SUV, a seven year old boy, was critically injured.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries. His passenger, a 24-year old male from Cantonment, was not injured.

Troopers said everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Photos by WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.