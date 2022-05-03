Two Charged After Stolen Vehicle Recovered At Molino Store

May 3, 2022

Two people were charged after deputies recovered a stolen vehicle at the Tom Thumb in Molino.

Melissa Renee Andrews, 31, was charged with dealing in stolen property, and Justin Michael Odom, age 27 of Cantonment, was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tom Thumb Sunday to recover a gray Chevrolet Equinox that had been reported stolen from Atmore.

Deputies found Andrews and Odom inside the vehicle. When a deputy approached, he was met by Justin Michael Odom who stated his name was “Charlie Odom”. While the deputy investigated his real identity, Odom took off running through the Highway 29 and Highway 97 intersection.

The deputy gave chase and tackled Odom.

The ECSO said a  brief struggle followed before Odom was handcuffed. He suffered minor road rash from the tussle.

Odom was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond due to a probation violation. Andrews remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

