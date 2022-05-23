Tropical Rain For Monday

A tropical disturbance near Pensacola has a very low chance of development, but it will bring us rain.

The storm will bring thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development before this system moves inland.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.