Tri-City Children’s Choir To Host Their First Concert On Thursday

May 17, 2022

The new Tri-City Children’s Choir (TCCC) will hold their first concert this Thursday.

TCCC was formed as regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus for young singers in grades 2-6 who reside in the Century, Flomaton, Jay and surrounding area. The choir is directed by Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher.

“I feel that our first round has been very successful and our children absolutely love it,” Driver said.

The choir has practiced since March 3 for the performance, which will also include a choral ensemble from the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Century First United Methodist Church on Church Street. Admission is free, and a reception hosted by the church will follow.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Pictured: The Tri-City Children’s Choir practice for their upcoming performance in the sanctuary of the Century First United Methodist Church. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

