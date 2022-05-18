Tate High Class Of 2022 Takes Colorful Approach To Senior Prank

The Tate High School Class of 2022 took a colorful approach to a harmless senior prank Tuesday.

They filled hallways with hundreds, perhaps thousands of balloons and left a few Class of 2022 signs around the campus, including a “Peace Out” sign outside.

Tuesday was the last day of school for Tate seniors as they celebrated with Senior Fest 2022.

The Class of 2022 will graduate at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Photos by Kathleen Waters and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



