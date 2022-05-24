Tate High Beta Sponsor Stacye Litton Receives National Award

Stacye Litton of Tate High School recently achieved national recognition for her work as a National Beta sponsor after being named a 2021-2022 John W. Harris Educator of Excellence.

Named after the organization’s founder, the national award speaks highly of a sponsor’s commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements through National Beta and illustrates their dedication to preparing them to become leaders. To qualify for this award, sponsors must have focused on club growth by achieving National Beta School of Distinction and School of Merit status. They must have committed to leadership and character development by bringing students to National Beta events. They also must have focused on the National Beta motto, “Let Us Lead by Serving Others”, by leading their club to earn a National Beta service hour award.

“It’s been a privilege to be Tate High School’s Beta Club sponsor these past 12 years,” Litton said. “Whether we’re working with Miracle League, Manna Food Bank, or the Escambia Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive, I love seeing the students’ joy in helping the community. We always strive to live out the Beta Club motto ‘Let Us Lead by Serving Others’.”

Only 175 of 20,000 Beta sponsors received the John W. Harris Educator of Excellence award, the highest offered to club sponsors.