Tate Grad Sherrill Named All-Sun Belt First Team

May 27, 2022

Georgia Southern’s Jesse Sherrill, a 2018 Tate High School graduate, was named All-Sun Belt First Team at second base.

Sherrill transferred in from Kennesaw State prior to the beginning of the 2022 season and led the Eagles in batting average with .358, good for eighth in the Sun Belt Conference. Sherrill is tied for the lead for the Eagles in HBP with 17, and is second in the SBC in total HBP, just behind Troy’s Jesse Hall. Sherrill also has 33 walks this season, which leads the GS baseball team and rounds out the top 10 in the conference.

At Tate, Sherrill batted .420 with 31 runs and 21 RBIs his senior season.

Images courtesy Georgia Southern for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

