Tate Gets Walk-Off Win Over Washington To Move To District Semifinal

May 3, 2022

A walk-off walk gave the No. 2 Tate Aggies a 3-2 win in the bottom of the seventh over No. 7 Washington Monday night in the 1-6A district quarterfinal.

The game was tied at two when Tate’s Cade Kelly drew a walk to scored one run for the dramatic win.

Tate’s other scores came with a run on a sacrifice fly from Drew Reaves that score one run and a Reaves walk scored one.

Ethan McAnally allowed five hits and two runs in three innings on the mound for Tate while striking out two and walking one. Dalton Biggs pitched four innings, allowing no hits, no runs and striking out eight.

Clif Quiggins led the Aggies at the plate, going 3-4. Kirk Mosley. Bray Touchstone and Jackson Penton had one hit each.

The Tate Aggies will host No. 3 Crestview Tuesday in the district semifinals. Crestview beat No. 6 Fort Walton Beach 9-6 Monday night.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.

