Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Is Friday And Saturday Nights

The Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway.

Advance tickets are available online at GoFan or from Farm and Nursery Mart, Hill Kelly Dodge, Barnes Feed Store Pensacola and Cantonment Mercantile Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children in advance or $12 and $5 at the gate. Children age four and under will be admitted free.

For more information, call (850) 937-2308.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.