Tate Falls Short In Regional Quarterfinal

The Tate Aggies fell short in the 6A regional quarterfinals Tuesday night, losing 3-1 to First Coast in Jacksonville.

Josiah Glodfelter went six innings for Tate, giving up four hits and three runs in six innings while striking out a dozen and walking just one.

Madox Land led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-4. Clif Quiggins, Bray Touchstone, Frankie Randal, Jackson Penton and Cade Kelly had one hit each for Tate.

The Tate Aggies finished their season at 23-4.

NorthEscambia.com file photo by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.