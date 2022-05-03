Tate And Northview Get Big Opening Night Wins In District Softball Tourneys

May 3, 2022

Tate 11, Crestview 0

Jordan Smith threw a shutout Tuesday night as the Tate Lady Aggies beat Crestview 11-0 in the first game of the 1-6A playoffs.

Smith gave up no runs on two hits in five innings, striking out one and walking none.

Kennedy Turner and Christina Mason both had homeruns for the Lady Aggies and led at the plate with two hits each. Sophia Jones, Courtney Lundquist, Kare Wine, and Aaliyah Jordan each added one hit.

No. 4 Tate will be at No. 1 Pace at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinal. The winner will face either No. 2 Niceville or No. 4 Navarre in the district championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Northview 14, Laurel Hill 2

The Northview Lady Chiefs earned a big blowout win over Laurel Hill 14-2 Monday night in the 1-1A district quarterfinals.

Aubrey Stuckey pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and two runs over five innings while striking out 10.

Jamison Gilman, Kailyn Watson and Kaitlin Gafford had two hits each for the Chiefs. Alanna Roberson, Payton Gilchrist and Emma Gilmore had one hit each.

No. 2 Paxton will host No. 3 Northview Tuesday at 6:30 in the district semifinal at Paxton. No. 1 Jay and No. 4 Baker will play at 4 p.m., with the winners facing off for the district championship on Thursday.

Pictured: The Tate Lady Aggies beat Crestview Monday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Stephani Pyron, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 