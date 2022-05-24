Tate Aggies Get Spring Game Win Over W.S. Neal

May 24, 2022

The Tate Aggies defeated W.S. Neal 31-12 in their Spring Game at Pete Gindl Stadium.

If you are ready for some more Aggie football, you’ll have to wait until August and even longer for action at home. Tate will open the 2022 season August 26 with three straight weeks of road games at Catholic, Pine Forest and Pensacola. The first home game will be September 9 as Tate hosts the Northview Chiefs.

For more Tate spring game photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

