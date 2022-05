SUV, Semi Collided On Highway 29 At Quintette Road

There were no injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck and a SUV on Highway 29 Thursday.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. on Highway 29 at West Quintette Road and involved a GMC Envoy and a semi hauling an oversized load of prefabricated lumber. Everyone involved refused medical transport.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.