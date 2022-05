Stolen Car Found Burning A Wooded Area Near Walnut Hill

A car reportedly stolen in Alabama was found burning in Walnut Hill Thursday.

The car was some 50 yards down a trail in a wooded area off Corley Road with no one around.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the car was stolen from the Atmore area, but at the time had not yet been reported as stolen by the owner.

The fire marshal is investigating the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.