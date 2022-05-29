UPDATED: Two Teens Missing From Fillingim Landing Located Safe

May 29, 2022

UPDATE: The two teens missing from Fillingim Landing were safely located about 8 p.m.

Authorities are searching for two teens last seen Sunday afternoon at Fillingim Landing along the Perdido River near Barrineau Park.

Keeth Cooper Martinez, 17, an Gage Wallace Eicher,16, were last seen at the landing at 2:30 p.m. They were headed westbound into the woods on the Alabama side of Perdido River.

Martinez was wearing red and white shorts; Eicher was wearing blue floral shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 