Search Continues For State Work Release Inmate That Escaped In Escambia County

May 7, 2022

The search is continuing for a state work release inmate that escaped in Escambia County.

Inmate Anthony Ray Barnes was last seen Wednesday when he was assigned to L30 Traffic Services to hold traffic signs.

He checked in with a Florida Department of Corrections correctional officer at 2:04 p.m. Then at 6:37 p.m. it was discovered Barnes had removed his ankle monitor and left the state’s work-release program. The  Escambia County Sheriff’s Office  was asked to assist in the search for Barnes at 9 p.m.

Barnes’ last known location was the intersection of Mobile Highway and Boulder Street.

He is a white male, six-feet one-inch tall, 215 pounds, with balding brown hair, blue eyes, with multiple facial tattoos.

Barnes has an extensive arrest record with multiple felony charges including battery, drug violations, and burglary. He is currently serving time for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding from Santa Rosa County.

It’s believed Barnes may be in Santa Rosa County with 25-year-old Dalton Dakota Ballard, who is also wanted for fleeing and eluding by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620, the FDOC at (850) 922-6867 or their local law enforcement agency.

