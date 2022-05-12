Puppy Rescued From Hole Last Week Is Making Full Recovery

May 12, 2022

A week ago, a little puppy named Bailey was rescued from a deep water-filled hole — with a snake — under a house in Byrneville. And today, we are happy to report that she’s on her way to a full recovery.

Bailey was discovered in a hole that was about four feet deep and located several feet under a house on Creamer Road in Byrneville. Only the puppy’s nose, mouth and one paw were above water in the hole. And there was a non-poisonous garter snake also in the hole.

Bailey’s family tells NorthEscambia.com that she’s made multiple visits to the veterinarian, but now she’s back to her old self again.

On May 5, firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue’s Engine 519 in Century and Century volunteers responded to the call to help Bailey.  ECFR Lt. Scott Hunsucker was able to reach into the hole and use a broomstick to get a rope around the puppy. Using a special mask, oxygen was administered to the cold, shivering puppy and she was wrapped in a blanket before being reunited with her family.

Residents believe Bailey was the hole for several hours before she was discovered.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.

