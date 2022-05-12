Northview High School Is Now For Sale

Northview High School in Bratt is now for sale.

“For sale” signs were placed in front of the school Thursday morning. One of the many signs hints at the starting offer price…$20.22.

According to the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office, the 85 acre property owned by the Escambia County School District has a value as public property of $4.3 million. The main building is 81,000 square feet, plus there is a 46,500 square foot gymnasium, along with a football stadium, baseball field, softball field, paved parking and much more.

There’s also a Northview Chiefs trophy case documenting countless state and national awards, including a state football championship in 2012.

The school was constructed in 1996.

For more information, the Class of 2022 lists the school phone number.

The Northview High School Class of 2022 will graduate on Wednesday, May 25.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.