Northview High Names 2022 Honors Graduates
May 21, 2022
Northview High School has named their honors graduates for the Class of 2022.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Hunter Borelli, and salutatorian is John Bashore.
The Northview High School Class of 2022 graduates at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)
Valedictorian: Hunter Borelli
Salutatorian: John Bashore
Anna Faith Adams
Evelyn Liya Alexander
Tereasia Siamone Burt
Zachary Jacob Carach
Shelby Nicole Cotita
Olivia Elizabeth Crews
Weslyn Elizabeth Dunn
Jason Zane Gurganus
Sarah Margaret Hetrick
Jesse Allen Hughes
Ethan Riley Kilburn
Alyssa Mercedes Moya
Dallon Thortis Rackard
Benjamin Charles Rowinsky
Sarah Jane Sconiers
Jessica Faith Stabler
Mia Rain Starns
Madison Victoria Watson
Magna Cum Laude (3.85 GPA and above)
Kaitlin Hope Gafford
Audrey Grace Goetter
Grayson Elizabeth James
Rakailla Aja Munford
Makayla Shana Ramsey
David Dewayne Ward
Cum Laude (3.5 GPA and above)
Olan Drew Albritton
Cheveyo Dasan Bingham
Miyhanna Patrice Davidson
Zykuria Alizah Fountain
Laura Nicole Frazier
Holley Danielle Gilley
Taylor Lynn Levins
Taylor Elaine McMinn
Logan Christophor Misenar
Alanna Rose Roberson
Paige Alyssa Ross
Addison Lee White
Valedictorian: Hunter Borelli (right); Salutatorian: John Bashore
Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)
Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)
Magna Cum Laude (3.85 GPA and above)
Photos: Emma Gilmore and Sarah Bailey for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments