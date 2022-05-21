Northview High Names 2022 Honors Graduates

Northview High School has named their honors graduates for the Class of 2022.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Hunter Borelli, and salutatorian is John Bashore.

The Northview High School Class of 2022 graduates at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)

Valedictorian: Hunter Borelli

Salutatorian: John Bashore

Anna Faith Adams

Evelyn Liya Alexander

Tereasia Siamone Burt

Zachary Jacob Carach

Shelby Nicole Cotita

Olivia Elizabeth Crews

Weslyn Elizabeth Dunn

Jason Zane Gurganus

Sarah Margaret Hetrick

Jesse Allen Hughes

Ethan Riley Kilburn

Alyssa Mercedes Moya

Dallon Thortis Rackard

Benjamin Charles Rowinsky

Sarah Jane Sconiers

Jessica Faith Stabler

Mia Rain Starns

Madison Victoria Watson

Magna Cum Laude (3.85 GPA and above)

Kaitlin Hope Gafford

Audrey Grace Goetter

Grayson Elizabeth James

Rakailla Aja Munford

Makayla Shana Ramsey

David Dewayne Ward

Cum Laude (3.5 GPA and above)

Olan Drew Albritton

Cheveyo Dasan Bingham

Miyhanna Patrice Davidson

Zykuria Alizah Fountain

Laura Nicole Frazier

Holley Danielle Gilley

Taylor Lynn Levins

Taylor Elaine McMinn

Logan Christophor Misenar

Alanna Rose Roberson

Paige Alyssa Ross

Addison Lee White



Photos: Emma Gilmore and Sarah Bailey for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.