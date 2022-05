No Serious Injuries In 9 1/2 Mile, Pine Forest Rollover

There were no serious injuries in a single vehicle rollover accident in Cantonment Sunday evening.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. near Pine Forest Road and West 9 1/2 Mile Road. A SUV came to rest upside down in a ditch

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.