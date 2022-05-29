New WeatherStem Station Installed In Molino, Part Of County Network

May 29, 2022

Escambia County has added a new WeatherStem station in Molino, joining a network of automated weather stations across the county.

A Florida Division of Emergency Management grant paid for the recent installation of the Molino weather station at the Molino Fire Station along with one at the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce. Other Escambia County WeatherStem stations are at  fire stations in Beulah, Century, Pensacola Beach and Walnut Hill.

FDEM will pay for the maintenance of the new WeatherSTEM stations for the next three years.

The weather stations an be accessed using the links below:

“We are excited to bring two more WeatherSTEM stations to Escambia County,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “These devices serve an important function for not only Emergency Management, but also for the citizens. This will allow us to accurately track weather activity throughout several locations in Escambia County.”

Pictured: The new WeatherStem station at the Molino Fire Station. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

