Morning Storm Overturns Truck, Causes Other Minor Damage

May 25, 2022

Minor damage was reported in Escambia County from storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning.

A small box truck was flipped onto its side in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Nine Mile Road in front of Crumbl Cookies, SportClips and Chipotle. Readers tell us the truck is always parked in that parking lot in the 1600 block of Nine Mile Road, near Hillview Drive.

A few trees were also reported down in the area, and a few thousand Florida Power & Light customers lost power. There was damage reported to a few fences and a screen room at a home not far from Airport Boulevard and Ninth Avenue.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A tornado warning was in effect at the time, but there was no confirmed tornado.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Photo on Hermitage Drive, directly above, courtesy of our partners at WEAR 3.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 