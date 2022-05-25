Morning Storm Overturns Truck, Causes Other Minor Damage

Minor damage was reported in Escambia County from storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning.

A small box truck was flipped onto its side in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Nine Mile Road in front of Crumbl Cookies, SportClips and Chipotle. Readers tell us the truck is always parked in that parking lot in the 1600 block of Nine Mile Road, near Hillview Drive.

A few trees were also reported down in the area, and a few thousand Florida Power & Light customers lost power. There was damage reported to a few fences and a screen room at a home not far from Airport Boulevard and Ninth Avenue.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A tornado warning was in effect at the time, but there was no confirmed tornado.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Photo on Hermitage Drive, directly above, courtesy of our partners at WEAR 3.