McDavid Man Accused Of Two Counts Of Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A McDavid man is accused of ramming a vehicle with three occupants.

Jimmy Robert Wiggins, Jr., 43, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief. He was released on a $9,000 bond.

The incident occurred April 4, and Wiggins was just recently arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Wiggins was driving a 2008 red Dodge Ram when he allegedly began to follow a SUV on Rigby Road near Bratt. Three individuals inside the SUV told deputies the same details, according to an arrest report.

The incident stemmed from an alleged relationship that one of the female SUV occupants was having with another man, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

There were no injuries in the incident, and the SUV had about $300 in damages to the passenger side of the rear bumper.

One of the three SUV occupants declined to press charges.