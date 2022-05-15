McCambley Leads Blue Wahoos To Fifth Win In A Row

Zach McCambley struck out eight batters over 6.0 scoreless innings as the first-place Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 2-1 Saturday night.

McCambley (W, 2-2) completed 6.0 innings for the second start in a row, and has now allowed only one run on six hits over 12.0 innings in the month of May.

Rocket City starter Ky Bush (L, 2-1) matched McCambley zero for zero until the bottom of the sixth, when Thomas Jones led things off with a double and took third on a Victor Victor Mesa bunt. Jones scored on a Troy Johnston sacrifice fly, and Mesa scored from second on Griffin Conine’s two-out infield single to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 2-0.

Jefry Yan pitched a scoreless seventh, and Anthony Maldonado (S, 1) worked around back-to-back two-out doubles from Braxton Martinez and Preston Palmeiro in the ninth to earn his first save.

The Blue Wahoos have now won five in a row, and on Sunday will aim for their first six-game winning streak since May of 2021. They have not swept a series since taking five straight from Mobile in July of 2019, and have never swept a six-game series in team history.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Sunday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos