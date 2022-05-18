Man Charged With Child Abuse, Battery After Victims Escape In Byrneville, ECSO Says

A Flomaton man was arrested this week on charges related to an incident last December.

Zachery Sean Satterwhite, 29, was charged with child abuse domestic violence, battery domestic violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

On December 15, 2021, two witnesses told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that they observed a white female who appeared to be beaten jump from a Chevrolet Tahoe. The victim was crying with blood on her face and clothes. She told deputies that Satterwhite had been drinking and forced her to leave her home in Flomaton by threatening to harm a child, an arrest report states.

Satterwhite then allegedly drove her vehicle into Florida and began to hit in the face in the area of West Highway 4 and Byrneville Road. Satterwhite then struck the child in his head despite the victim’s attempt to shield him, ECSO said. She was able to exit the vehicle before Satterwhite drove off, the report continues.

Deputies noted the victim has swelling to her face and lip, and minor lacerations on her face. The child had swelling on the side of his head, and blood on his person and clothing, deputies said.

He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond for failure to appear on May 2021 Florida Highway Patrol charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, giving a false name to law enforcement and driving with a revoked license.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by the Atmore Police Department on December 16, 2021, after it was found stuck in a field on Robinsonville Road, and Satterwhite fled in another vehicle, according to police. Jail records indicate he was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia by Alabama authorities.