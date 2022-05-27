Man Charged With Child Abuse After Child Suffers Facial Injuries

May 27, 2022

An Atmore man is facing charges for allegedly causing facial injuries to a child.

Desmond DeQuan Knight, 26, was charged with felony child abuse with great bodily harm.

An investigation was opened after the child was seen at the Perdido Bay Emergency Room on May 22, 2021.

According to an arrest report, the child had significant bruising from near the jaw bone, to his left eye and eyelid and over to his left ear, along with blood in the corner of his left eye. The age of the child and any relationship to Knight was redacted.

The highly redacted 18-page arrest report states that the injuries were inconsistent with Knight’s claims that the bruising was caused when the child fell into a bed rail in May 2021.

During a dependency hearing, Jennifer Frydrychowicz ruled that the photographic evidence of the injuries clearly depicted a handprint from a slap, the report states.

Many of Knight’s statements and testimony were redacted from the report.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Knight could not provide a detailed and consistent account of the incident that occurred while was alone with the child, and it was not possible for the child to leap from a bed while sitting on the edge of a mattress and make contact with the railing below.

Knight was arrested this week for the incident. He was released from the Escambia County Jail at 10:35 Thursday night on a $5,000 bond

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 