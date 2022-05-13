Jay Tops Northview In 1A Regional Softball Semifinal (With Photo Gallery)

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-3 in 1A regional semifinal softball Thursday night in Jay.

Jay took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and continued to a 6-0 advantage by the end of the firth inning. The Lady Chiefs rallied in the seventh with three runs, including two run out of the park home run from Kayla Dixon.

Jamison Gilman allowed two hits and two runs in two innings for Northview. Emma Gilmore was in the circle for four innings, allowing four hits, four runs and striking out four.

Alayna Lowery went seven innings for Jay, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out two and walking one.

Dixon, Alanna Roberson, Kaitlin Gafford, Kailyn Watson and Chloe Ragsdale each had one hit for the Chiefs.

Lowery and Ella Nelson had two hits each for the Royals, while Caitlyn Gavin and Brett Watson had one each.

Jay (19-5, 6-0) is on a 15 game winning streak as they move on to the regional final on Tuesday against Paxton (14-4, 4-2).

Northview’s season ended at 13-13, 2-2 in the district.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

.

.