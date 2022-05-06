Jay Takes District 1-1A Softball Crown With 5-4 Win Over Northview (With Gallery)

The Jay Lady Royals claimed the District 1-1A softball championship Thursday night 5-4 over the Northview Chiefs in Jay.

With the bases loaded for Northview and down a run, Payton Gilchrist knocked the ball to the fence. But Jay center fielder Audrey Watson made the grab at the fence for the game-ending out.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Jamison Gilman opened for the Northview Chiefs, going four and a third innings, giving up four runs on four hits and striking out three. Emma Gilmore threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.

Cochran went five and a third innings for Jay, giving up four runs and five hits while recording seven strikeouts. Alayna Lowrey pitched one and two-thirds innings, striking out one with no hits and no runs.

Kayla Dixon had a homerun in the fifth inning for the Chiefs, and Gilmore had a homer in the sixth.

Gilmore led the Chiefs at bat, going 2-3. Gilman, Dixon and Kailyn Watson added one hit each.

Brooklyn Sorrells had a homer for the Lady Royals.

For Jay, Ella Nelson and Lowery were both 2-3 to lead at the plate. Sorrells contributed one hit with her homer.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Grayson James, click to enlarge.