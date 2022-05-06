Jay Takes District 1-1A Softball Crown With 5-4 Win Over Northview (With Gallery)

May 6, 2022

The Jay Lady Royals claimed the District 1-1A softball championship Thursday night 5-4 over the Northview Chiefs in Jay.

With the bases loaded for Northview and down a run, Payton Gilchrist knocked the ball to the fence. But Jay center fielder Audrey Watson made the grab at the fence for the game-ending out.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Jamison Gilman opened for the Northview Chiefs, going four and a third innings, giving up four runs on four hits and striking out three. Emma Gilmore threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.

Cochran went five and  a third innings for Jay, giving up four runs and five hits while recording seven strikeouts. Alayna Lowrey pitched one and two-thirds innings, striking out one with no hits and no runs.

Kayla Dixon had a homerun in the fifth inning for the Chiefs, and Gilmore had a homer in the sixth.

Gilmore led the Chiefs at bat, going 2-3. Gilman, Dixon and Kailyn Watson added one hit each.

Brooklyn Sorrells had a homer for the Lady Royals.

For Jay, Ella Nelson and Lowery were both 2-3 to lead at the plate. Sorrells contributed one hit with her homer.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Grayson James, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 