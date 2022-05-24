Jay Lady Royals Win State Semifinal; Play For State Championship On Wednesday

The Jay Lady Royals defeated Liberty County 3-2 Tuesday afternoon in Clermont in the 1A state softball semifinal.

Alayna Lowery led the Lady Royals in the circle, allowing five hits and two runs in five innings while striking out five and walking one.

Lowery, Caitlyn Gavin, Mattie Cochran, Kassidy Nevels, Ella Nelson, Brett Watson, and Kaylee Gilbreath each had one hit for Jay. Mattie Coleman pitched two innings, giving up no hits and no runs while striking out three.

The Lady Royals move on to the FHSAA 1A state championship game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT. They will face either Dixie County or Fort White.