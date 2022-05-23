Jay Lady Royals Get Big Sendoff To 1A Softball Final Four

May 23, 2022

The Jay Lady Royals got a big sendoff Sunday afternoon as they headed to Clermont for the FHSAA 1A softball final four at Legends Way Ball Fields.

The Lady Royals  (20-5)will take on Liberty County (17-13) Tuesday at noon EDT in the state semifinal. The winner moves on to face either Dixie County or Fort White on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Where: Legends Way Ball Fields (Clermont)
Host: PFX Athletics
Admission: $9 per day if purchased in advance via GoFan, and $12 if purchased day of
Parking: $10.00 for cars/$25.00 for busses (proceeds retained by host organization)
Facility: field layout and parking map
Schedule: click here
Webcast: NFHS Network
Championship lodging: click here

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 