IP Donated Butterfly Kits To 631 Classrooms In Escambia And Santa Rosa
May 25, 2022
International Paper, in partnership with Celebrate Planet Earth, provided 631 kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with free butterfly and sunflower kits, enabling local children to experience the wonder of nature.
Schools received their kits March through May, and students had the opportunity to witness caterpillars undergo metamorphosis over the course of two to three weeks. Once the butterflies emerged, students fed them sugar-water for about a week before experiencing the delight of releasing them into the world. Students also learned how to sprout and grow sunflowers from seed to bloom.
The butterfly and sunflower kits were distributed to 27 schools:
- Bagdad Elementary School
- Bellview Elementary School
- Berryhill Elementary School
- Beulah Elementary School
- Blue Angels Elementary School
- Bratt Elementary School
- Capstone Academy – Milton
- Central School
- Creative Learning Academy
- East Milton Elementary School
- Ensley Elementary School
- Episcopal Day School
- Gulf Breeze Elementary School
- Jim Allen Elementary School
- Kingsfield Elementary School
- Lincoln Park Elementary School
- Lipscomb Elementary School
- Longleaf Elementary School
- McArthur Elementary School
- Molino Park Elementary School
- N. B. Cook Elementary School
- Oriole Beach Elementary School
- Pine Meadow Elementary School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- S.S. Dixon Primary
- W. H. Rhodes Elementary School
- West Navarre Primary
“We are committed to improving the communities along the greater Gulf Coast, and we aim to be responsible stewards of our planet,” said Scott Taylor, Pensacola Mill manager. “We are proud to offer this learning experience to the young students in our surrounding communities and hope it instills in them a respect for our planet.”
Pictured: Students enjoy butterflies at Kingsfield Elementary School (above) and Molino Park Elementary (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
