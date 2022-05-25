IP Donated Butterfly Kits To 631 Classrooms In Escambia And Santa Rosa

International Paper, in partnership with Celebrate Planet Earth, provided 631 kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with free butterfly and sunflower kits, enabling local children to experience the wonder of nature.

Schools received their kits March through May, and students had the opportunity to witness caterpillars undergo metamorphosis over the course of two to three weeks. Once the butterflies emerged, students fed them sugar-water for about a week before experiencing the delight of releasing them into the world. Students also learned how to sprout and grow sunflowers from seed to bloom.

The butterfly and sunflower kits were distributed to 27 schools:

Bagdad Elementary School

Bellview Elementary School

Berryhill Elementary School

Beulah Elementary School

Blue Angels Elementary School

Bratt Elementary School

Capstone Academy – Milton

Central School

Creative Learning Academy

East Milton Elementary School

Ensley Elementary School

Episcopal Day School

Gulf Breeze Elementary School

Jim Allen Elementary School

Kingsfield Elementary School

Lincoln Park Elementary School

Lipscomb Elementary School

Longleaf Elementary School

McArthur Elementary School

Molino Park Elementary School

N. B. Cook Elementary School

Oriole Beach Elementary School

Pine Meadow Elementary School

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

S.S. Dixon Primary

W. H. Rhodes Elementary School

West Navarre Primary

“We are committed to improving the communities along the greater Gulf Coast, and we aim to be responsible stewards of our planet,” said Scott Taylor, Pensacola Mill manager. “We are proud to offer this learning experience to the young students in our surrounding communities and hope it instills in them a respect for our planet.”

Pictured: Students enjoy butterflies at Kingsfield Elementary School (above) and Molino Park Elementary (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.