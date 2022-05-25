Inmate Reportedly Stabbed At Century Correctional Institution

An inmate was reportedly stabbed Tuesday at Century Correctional Institution.

The male inmate was airlifted to an area hospital by Medstar Air Care 2 helicopter.

The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate on inmate altercation took place at the Tedder Road prison but did not confirm the identity of the inmate or the extent of his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Office of Inspection General. Further details were not released.

FDC said inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions, including administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.