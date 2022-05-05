High In The Upper 80s Today; Storms Possible On Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.