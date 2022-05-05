High In The Upper 80s Today; Storms Possible On Friday

May 5, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 