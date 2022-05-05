High In The Upper 80s Today; Storms Possible On Friday
May 5, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
