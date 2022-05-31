Florida Memorial Day Gas Prices Set New Record High

May 31, 2022

Florida gas prices held relatively steady through the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day gas prices were officially the holiday’s most expensive on record. The Florida state average price of $4.57 per gallon was $1.71 per gallon more than last year’s holiday and well above the previous Memorial Day high of $3.93 per gallon – set in 2008.

The lowest price Monday night in North Escambia was $4.28 per gallon at a station on Muscogee Road, while the lowest price in Pensacola was $4.12 on Pensacola Boulevard.

“Gas prices appeared to level out over the weekend, but there’s renewed upward pressure on pump prices after an active week on the oil market both last week and overnight,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Tightness in the global fuel market has kept a high floor on fuel prices. The price of oil traded higher overnight after the European Union announced a partial ban on Russian oil imports. The region, which is historically reliant on Russian oil and gas, will now have to find alternative suppliers, in what is already an extremely tight fuel market.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 