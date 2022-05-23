Florida Gas Prices Move Just Below Last Week’s Record High

May 23, 2022

Florida gas prices have moved just a little bit lower. On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.48 per gallon. The state average has declined three cents after setting a new record high price of $4.51 per gallon last week.

With an average price of $4.35 per gallon, the Pensacola metro market was lowest in the state.

A North Escambia  low of $4.29 could be found at four stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment Sunday. In Pensacola, one Nine Mile Road station was at $4.20, but most were $4.29 or more.

“Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday’s most expensive yet,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels.”

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 