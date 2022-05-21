FDLE Investigating After Man Dies In ECSO Custody

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a man died in the custody of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call of an individual acting erratic and potentially suffering from a mental health episode at Beverly Parkway and W Street, next to the Victor Randall Stadium at the Brent Athletic Park.

ECSO released the following statement:

“Based on the observation of the deputy and the information provided by witnesses, the decision was made to take the individual into custody for a mental health evaluation.

“After the individual was taken into custody, deputies realized the individual was in distress. Emergency medical personnel were called and arrive on scene within minutes. Upon arrival, they began medical assessment and treatment. EMS later pronounced the 51-year-old male deceased.”

As is standard procedure, three deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. FDLE is leading the investigation into the in-custody death.