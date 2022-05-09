Expect Lanes Closures Tuesday On Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge

May 9, 2022

Drivers can expect possible delays on the Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge between Century and Jay on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound inside lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

Pictured: The eastbound approach from Century to the Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 