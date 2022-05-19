Escaped State Work Release Inmate Captured

May 19, 2022

A state work release inmate that escaped from custody May 4 in Escambia County was captured about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Rosa County.

Anthony Ray Barnes was taken into custody without incident on West Lake Road near Milton by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Violent Fugitive Task Force, Criminal Apprehension Team and Narcotics unit.

Barnes was observed fleeing a residence on West Lake Road as deputies were executing a warrant. K-9 units tracked Barnes and he was taken into custody without incident, according to Sgt. Rich Aloy, SRSO public information officer.

Barnes is facing additional charges of escape, property damage, and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

Barnes has an extensive arrest record with multiple felony charges including battery, drug violations, and burglary. At the time of his escape, he was serving time for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding from Santa Rosa County.

On May 4, he was assigned to L30 Traffic Services to hold traffic signs in the area of Mobile Highway and Boulder Street..

He checked in with a Florida Department of Corrections correctional officer at 2:04 p.m. that day. Then at 6:37 p.m. it was discovered Barnes had removed his ankle monitor and left the state’s work-release program. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office  was asked to assist in the search for Barnes at 9 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 