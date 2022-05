Escambia Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

An Escambia County man has won a $1 million top prize in the Florida Lottery’s 50x The Cash scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

Haylock purchased his winning ticket from Murphy USA at 2690 Creighton Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off