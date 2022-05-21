Escambia County Unemployment Rate Declines

May 21, 2022

The Escambia County unemployment level declined by three-tenths of a percentage point last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 2.4% in April, down from 2.7% in March. That represented 3,637 people out of work out of a county workforce of 149,093. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 4.7%, or 6,807 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area gained 9,200 private sector jobs (+5.9%) over the year in April 2022. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 8,023 over the year, a 3.5%.

In April  2022, the Pensacola metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate compared to all the metro areas in the state in trade, transportation, and utilities (+8.8%).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3% in April, down 0.2 percentage point from the March 2022 rate, and down 2.1 percentage points from a year ago. There were 321,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,543,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% in April

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 