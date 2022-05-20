Escambia County Names Travis Tompkins As New Emergency Manager

Travis Tompkins has been named the Escambia County emergency manager.

Tompkins has served with Escambia County Emergency Management since 2017. Throughout his time with the county, he has served as the Situational Awareness Unit leader during Hurricane Michael, the emergency management coordinator during Hurricane Sally, and was responsible for the emergency management response to the distribution of COVID-19.

“I am pleased to introduce Travis Tompkins as Escambia County’s next emergency manager,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “Travis and our emergency management team have worked hard together throughout several hurricanes and during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident in Travis’ abilities to lead this team and look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Before joining Escambia County, Tompkins served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic non-commissioned officer. He also spent over 20 years in the private sector serving in multiple roles for a Fortune 500 company.

“I am honored and humbled to be your new emergency manager,” said Tompkins. “I am a person of faith, and Christians are given two great commandments: love God and love your neighbor. To me, there is no better way to love my neighbor than to serve them and to help all our citizens be prepared for any hazard that affects our community.”

Tompkins is also an active advocate for the homeless community, serving in two non-profit organizations and as a volunteer chaplain for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Tompkins has been married to his wife Jennifer for 29 years, and has two children and one granddaughter.