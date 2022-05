Ernest Ward Student Winners Named In ‘Why I Love America’ Essay Contest

Cantonment Masonic Lodge #322 recently sponsored a “Why I Love America” essay contest at Ernest Ward Middle School.

Christian Caraway, Lexi Smallwood, Felix Soileau and Dawson Portwood were the essay contest winners and presented with certificates.

Pictured above: (L-R) \Felix Soileau, Dawson Portwood, Lexi Smallwood and Christian Caraway. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.