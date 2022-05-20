Dirt Sharks Youth Mountain Bike Club Wrap Up Successful Season (With Gallery)

May 20, 2022

The Gulf Coast Composite Mountain Bike Club, The Dirt Sharks, have wrapped up a successful season.

The Dirt Sharks finished seventh overall at the Alabama State Championship in Anniston out of 23 Division 2 teams.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Dirt Sharks are part of the Alabama Interscholastic Cycling League, which is composed of 34 teams and over 700 student athletes from across Alabama, Southern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle.

During the season, Ransom Middle School student Eli Forehand won the 8th Grade Boys State Championship; he was the point leader for four out of five races during the season.

Three area athletes were awarded coveted spots in the league’s Varsity category.

Sophomores Avery Strother, Kayla Liles, and Landon Forehand competed against the very best in the league throughout the season. These riders finished the season with top 10 rankings. Avery and Kayla finished ninth and tenth in varsity girls, while Landon finished tenth in varsity boys.

Ransom Middle’s Branden Ruiz finished ninth in the sixth grade boys division.

The 2022 Dirt Sharks consisted of 21 student athletes from grades 6-11 along with the support of 10 coaches. Organizers said the Dirt Sharks culture is one of family centered fun that consists of camping, team dinners, and organized rides for everyone. No cycling experience is required, and racing is not an expectation to join. The certified coaching leadership will teach the fundamental biking skills to the athletes and coaches. Parents are highly encouraged to participate, either as coaches or as volunteers.

For more information, contact club director Brett Liles at gulfcoastcomposite@gmail.com.

