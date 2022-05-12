Cantonment Woman Found Passed Out At Convenience Store Now Facing Drug Charges, ECSO Says

A Cantonment woman allegedly found passed out in a vehicle in front of a convenience store is facing drug charges.

Rose Marie Briones, 40 was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Briones was found passed out in a Nissan SUV with the engine running at a Circle K on Olive Road. Deputies were able to wake her up and get her to step out of the vehicle.

She appeared to be under the influence and declined to allow deputies to search her vehicle, an arrest report states. A K-9 responded and alerted on the vehicle.

Inside the SUV, the Sheriff’s Office said they found a glass container with cocaine, presumptive marijuana, four glass smoking devices with burnt residue, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and a grinder that contained a green leafy substance.

Briones stated that the items found in the vehicle did not belong to her.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $3,500.