Cantonment Woman Found Passed Out At Convenience Store Now Facing Drug Charges, ECSO Says

May 12, 2022

A Cantonment woman allegedly found passed out in a vehicle in front of a convenience store is facing drug charges.

Rose Marie Briones, 40 was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Briones was found passed out in a Nissan SUV with the engine running at a Circle K on Olive Road. Deputies were able to wake her up and get her to step out of the vehicle.

She appeared to be under the influence and declined to allow deputies  to search her vehicle, an arrest report states. A K-9 responded and alerted on the vehicle.

Inside the SUV, the Sheriff’s Office said they found a glass container with cocaine, presumptive marijuana, four glass smoking devices with burnt residue, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and a grinder that contained a green leafy substance.

Briones stated that the items found in the vehicle did not belong to her.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $3,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 