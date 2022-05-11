Cantonment Man Charged With Inappropriately Touching Underage Girl

A Cantonment man is accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl.

Cecil Allen Hanna, 67, was charged with felony lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim 12 to 16 years old. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond minutes after he was booked.

In March, the victim disclosed that she and her sister were sleeping in the loft area of a home two years prior with Hanna behind her, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. Hanna then placed his hand on her breast and told her the next morning not to tell her mother, the report continues. A year later, he allegedly made an inappropriate comment to the girl.

The victim’s sister told investigators that her sister had told her about the incident, but Hanna had never touched her inappropriately. She said he has made inappropriate comments to her, but she was not able to remember what he said, the report states.

The victim’s mother did not learn of the allegations until March, and she confronted Hanna, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Hanna told the mother that he was asleep and did not realize he was touching the girl, the report states. The mother then informed Hanna that he needed to leave the home.

Hanna notified Sheriff’s Office investigators that he had retained an attorney and would not be speaking with them.

The relationship between Hanna and the family was redacted from the arrest report. However, the report states it was not a domestic violence incident.