Calloway Elected President Of Century Blackcat Youth Football; Registration Saturday

Kent Calloway was recently elected president of Century Blackcat Youth Football.

Calloway is a Century native and grew up loving Blackcat football.

“I always loved Blackcat football and I look forward to the upcoming season. This is an opportunity for the community to come together and support Blackcat Youth Football,” he said. “I am really excited about our teams, and I am excited about coming back and playing with friends and neighbors in the Escambia River Conference this year.”

The Escambia River Conference (ERC) includes teams from Century, Baker, Jay, Flomaton, Brewton, Andalusia, Neal, Straughn, Atmore and Excel.

An in-person registration for Blackcat football will be held Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Nadine McCaw Park on Highway 29 in Century.

For more information call (850) 861-4337. To register, call Calloway at (850) 554-4708.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.